Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features

Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features

Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

In July 2022, Asus released the ROG Phone 6. AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 6.78 inches is featured on the device.

It features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP front-facing camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB, 16GB, 18GB, and 256GB or 512GB of storage, as well as a 6000mAh battery.

Asus Rog Phone 6 runs Android 12. Face Unlock and Under Display Fingerprint Recognition are supported by Asus smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan

The Asus ROG Phone 6 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,999.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications:

Advertisement
Model No.ROG Phone 6
Operating SystemAndroid 12
Technology4G,5G
Advertisement
SIM InfoDual SIM,Nano SIM
Lock SecurityUnder Display Fingerprint,Face ID
Best forGaming,Battery Life,Multitasking,High Storage Requirement
Advertisement
PricePrice in Rs: 151,999PKR
Price in USD: $730
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dimension173 x 77 x 10.3 mm (6.81 x 3.03 x 0.41 in)
Weight In Grams239
Color OptionsPhantom Black, Storm White
Advertisement
Build MaterialAluminum
CertificationNo
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Advertisement
TypeAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Advertisement
Screen Size (inch)6.78
ResolutionFHD+
PPI395
Advertisement
Refresh Rate165Hz
OthersHDR10
Advertisement
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPUOcta-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
Advertisement
GPUAdreno 730
SlotNo
RAM and ROM12GB / 16GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB Storage
Advertisement
Rear Camera SetupTriple
Advertisement
Main Sensor50MP
Rear Camera Sensor TypeWide,Ultrawide
Rear Camera Aperturef/1.8
Advertisement
Rear Camera FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video Rec.8K
Front Camera SetupSingle
Advertisement
Front Sensor12MP
Front Camera Sensor TypeWide
Front Camera MechanismNotch Selfie
Advertisement
Front Camera FeaturesHDR, panorama, [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement
TypeLi-Po
CapacityAbove 5000mAh
Fast Charge65W
Advertisement
Wireless ChargeNo
Advertisement
Advertisement
WiFi802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot,Yes
MoreNFC,USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack
Advertisement
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71
Advertisement
5G1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5,Triple Rear Cameras expected
Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5,Triple Rear Cameras expected

ROG Phone 6 is said to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story