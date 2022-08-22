Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features.

In July 2022, Asus released the ROG Phone 6. AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 6.78 inches is featured on the device.

It features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP front-facing camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB, 16GB, 18GB, and 256GB or 512GB of storage, as well as a 6000mAh battery.

Asus Rog Phone 6 runs Android 12. Face Unlock and Under Display Fingerprint Recognition are supported by Asus smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan

The Asus ROG Phone 6 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,999.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications:

GENERAL SPECS Model No. ROG Phone 6 Operating System Android 12 Technology 4G,5G SIM Info Dual SIM,Nano SIM Lock Security Under Display Fingerprint,Face ID Best for Gaming,Battery Life,Multitasking,High Storage Requirement Price Price in Rs: 151,999PKR

Price in USD: $730

BODY Dimension 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm (6.81 x 3.03 x 0.41 in) Weight In Grams 239 Color Options Phantom Black, Storm White Build Material Aluminum Certification No Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

DISPLAY Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Screen Size (inch) 6.78 Resolution FHD+ PPI 395 Refresh Rate 165Hz Others HDR10

Advertisement

PERFORMANCE Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) GPU Adreno 730 Slot No RAM and ROM 12GB / 16GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB Storage

CAMERA Rear Camera Setup Triple Main Sensor 50MP Rear Camera Sensor Type Wide,Ultrawide Rear Camera Aperture f/1.8 Rear Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Rec. 8K Front Camera Setup Single Front Sensor 12MP Front Camera Sensor Type Wide Front Camera Mechanism Notch Selfie Front Camera Features HDR, panorama, [email protected]

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity Above 5000mAh Fast Charge 65W Wireless Charge No

COMMON FEATURES WiFi 802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot,Yes More NFC,USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack

Advertisement

NETWORKS 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71 5G 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

