Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features.

In July 2022, Asus released the ROG Phone 6. AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 6.78 inches is featured on the device.
It features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP front-facing camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB, 16GB, 18GB, and 256GB or 512GB of storage, as well as a 6000mAh battery.
Asus Rog Phone 6 runs Android 12. Face Unlock and Under Display Fingerprint Recognition are supported by Asus smartphones.
Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan
The Asus ROG Phone 6 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,999.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications:
GENERAL SPECS
|Operating System
|Android 12
|SIM Info
|Dual SIM,Nano SIM
|Lock Security
|Under Display Fingerprint,Face ID
|Best for
|Gaming,Battery Life,Multitasking,High Storage Requirement
|Price
|Price in Rs: 151,999PKR
Price in USD: $730
BODY
|Dimension
|173 x 77 x 10.3 mm (6.81 x 3.03 x 0.41 in)
|Color Options
|Phantom Black, Storm White
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Type
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
PERFORMANCE
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|RAM and ROM
|12GB / 16GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB Storage
|Rear Camera Sensor Type
|Wide,Ultrawide
|Rear Camera Aperture
|f/1.8
|Rear Camera Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Front Camera Sensor Type
|Wide
|Front Camera Mechanism
|Notch Selfie
COMMON FEATURES
|WiFi
|802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot,Yes
|More
|NFC,USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack
NETWORKS
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71
|5G
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
