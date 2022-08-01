Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Balmuda Phone price in Pakistan & specs

Balmuda Phone price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Balmuda Phone price in Pakistan & specs

Balmuda Phone

Advertisement

Balmuda is recognized for its costly toaster and electric kettle despite its antiquity. What happens when a design firm enters the smartphone market? It develops a smartphone. The Balmuda Phone premiered in Japan in late 2021 and was reportedly cancelled owing to poor reception. Despite this, the smartphone may be bought on or off contract. How can a poorly received phone get another chance? Sellers reuse it. Instead of a high-end Balmuda, it’s pitched as a cheap, tiny smartphone. Under contract, the phone is almost free. It might seem attractive at this stage. Most will buy after this. Is a Balmuda-branded tiny phone good? Discover.

Balmuda Phone price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Balmuda Phone is to be Rs. 47845.1/-

Balmuda Phone specs

Build
  • IP4X
    • Advertisement
  • Colors:
    • Black
    • White
    • Advertisement
Dimensions & Weight
Advertisement
  • 123mm x 69mm x 13.7mm | 138g
Display
  • 4.9-inch Full HD LCD display
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
    • Advertisement
RAM & Storage
Advertisement
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
Battery & Charging 
  • USB-C wired charging
  • Wireless charging
  • Charger not included
    • Advertisement
Security
Advertisement
  • Fingerprint scanner (power button)
Rear Camera(s)
  • 48MP f/1.8
Front Camera(s)
  • 8MP f/2.0
    • Advertisement
Port(s)
Advertisement
  • USB-C
Audio
  • Single rear-firing speaker
Connectivity
  • 5G  – n3/n28/m77/n78
    • Advertisement
  • LTE – Band 1/2/3/4/8/12/17/18/19/28/41/42
  • 3G – Band 1/2/4/5/8
  • GSM – 850/900/1800/1900
Software
  • Android 11
Other features
    Advertisement
  • n/a
Advertisement

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

One of the most running Android phones last year was the Asus...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story