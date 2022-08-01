Balmuda Phone price in Pakistan & specs

Balmuda is recognized for its costly toaster and electric kettle despite its antiquity. What happens when a design firm enters the smartphone market? It develops a smartphone. The Balmuda Phone premiered in Japan in late 2021 and was reportedly cancelled owing to poor reception. Despite this, the smartphone may be bought on or off contract. How can a poorly received phone get another chance? Sellers reuse it. Instead of a high-end Balmuda, it’s pitched as a cheap, tiny smartphone. Under contract, the phone is almost free. It might seem attractive at this stage. Most will buy after this. Is a Balmuda-branded tiny phone good? Discover.

Balmuda Phone price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Balmuda Phone is to be Rs. 47845.1/-

Balmuda Phone specs

Build IP4X

Colors: Black White

Dimensions & Weight 123mm x 69mm x 13.7mm | 138g Display 4.9-inch Full HD LCD display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage Battery & Charging USB-C wired charging

Wireless charging

Wireless charging

Charger not included Security Fingerprint scanner (power button) Rear Camera(s) 48MP f/1.8 Front Camera(s) 8MP f/2.0 Port(s) USB-C Audio Single rear-firing speaker Connectivity 5G – n3/n28/m77/n78

LTE – Band 1/2/3/4/8/12/17/18/19/28/41/42

3G – Band 1/2/4/5/8

3G – Band 1/2/4/5/8

GSM – 850/900/1800/1900 Software Android 11 Other features n/a

Advertisement

