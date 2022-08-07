Advertisement
Before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 photos leaked

Articles
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 photos leaked – Twitter

  • Twitter user @noh tech has posted photographs of the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be introduced on August 10 at Unpacked.
  • The Fold 4 appears to have one hinge, while the Flip 4 may have a thinner screen.
With only three days remaining until the August 10 Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be unveiled, the last thing Samsung would want is for hands-on photographs of the devices to be widely available on the internet.

The Twitter user @noh tech has posted photographs of the Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4.

Take a look:

It is unclear from whence he obtained the photos, but they appear authentic given that they are consistent with earlier leaked images and design reports.

People say that the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will have the same design as their predecessors, which were some of the best folding phones on the market.

As was said, it looks like the Fold 4 only has one hinge, which I think gives it a more refined look.

The outside screen looks a little bit wider, which fits with rumours that the Fold 4 might have wider aspect ratios.

It is difficult to detect the crease, proving that the reports of a less obvious inner display wrinkle were accurate.

Next is the Flip 4, which leaked in June. This gadget may also have narrower bezels and a thinner hinge than its predecessor.

The exterior display is supposed to rise from 1.9 to 2.1 inches, and it seems bigger.

Samsung has made small adjustments to its foldable phone design. Under the hood are the biggest changes.

Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and could be speedier than their predecessors.

The Fold 4 may have upgraded camera sensors, while the Flip 4 may have better battery life and charging.

