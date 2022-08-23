Blackview newest tablet uses internet without Wi-Fi or SIM card

The Blackview Tab 13 tablet runs Android 12-based Doke OS P 3.0 and has a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU.

Blackview is known for developing products that can withstand rough handling, and today it launched a tablet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card.

The Tab 13 is unlike Blackview other strong gadgets because it lacks protective coatings. Its internet connection possibilities are unique.

The Tab 13 uses SIMO, a service that uses a digital SIM card (sometimes called an eSIM) to connect devices.

The Tab 13 guarantees a quick and easy Wi-Fi and SIM card-less connection to SIMO subscribers in more than 135 countries.

Although it lacks some of Blackview’s built-in protections, the Tab 13 is a great travel gadget. Its SIM card-less connection, big 7280mAh battery pack, and portable size make it a good choice for travellers.

The Tab 13’s other specs aren’t impressive. It runs Android 12-based Doke OS P 3.0 and has a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU. 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are included.

The tablet has three cameras, but with the 0.3MP lens on the back, it may as well have two: an 8MP selfie lens and a 13MP rear camera that will do all the heavy lifting for the 0.3MP lens.

The Tab 13’s specs leave much to be desired, but it’s not a flagship device. It’s intended for tourists who don’t want to exchange SIM cards or discover Wi-Fi owing to SIMO capabilities.

SIMO requires a membership, but plans are cheap and easier to manage than many SIM cards.

