BMW i4 eDrive35 will debut in 2023

.It will start at $52,395.

It has less power and range than its more expensive rivals, but it’s cheaper.

The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 joins the eDrive40 and M50 variants of the i4 sedan (or “Gran Coupe”). The eDrive35 is the new base i4 variant, with a single electric motor driving the back wheels. The eDrive35 has less power and range than the eDrive40 and M50, but it’s cheaper.

BMW says that the eDrive35 comes with the same standard features as the more expensive eDrive40. This includes a single-surface, connected 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a 14.9-inch digital gauge cluster. BMW thinks the eDrive35 will have a maximum range of 260 miles with the standard 18-inch wheels. Official EPA estimates for the 2023 eDrive40 and M50 aren’t yet available, but the top ranges for the 2022 eDrive40 and M50 were 301 and 270 miles, respectively.

The single electric motor in the eDrive35 will power the back wheels and make 281 horsepower and 295 pounds-feet of torque. This will get the eDrive35 from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.8 seconds. Compared to the 335 horsepower and 317 pounds-feet of the eDrive40 and the 536 horsepower and 583 pounds-feet of the M50, with an estimated 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds.

The eDrive35 will start at $52,395, including a $995 destination fee, and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023. This price does not include any federal, state, or local tax credits that BMWs can still get. The starting price for the 2023 i4 eDrive40 is $56,895, and the starting price for the 2023 M50 is $68,295. As of this writing, a Tesla Model 3 with rear-wheel drive and a range of 267 miles costs $48,190. It is the best electric sedan on the market (Tesla changes its prices far more frequently than most automakers).

