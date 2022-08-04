Brembo Sensify Redesigns Car Brakes

It can be used on a variety of electric vehicle platforms.

Sensify brakes more smoothly and faster than Tesla.

Using “senses” and “simplify,” Brembo’s brake invention simplifies packaging.

Brembo is taking car brakes into the 21st century. 1921 Duesenberg Model A utilized the technique. New Sensify brakes.

Sensify combines “senses” and “simplify” Brembo’s innovative braking technology simplifies packaging. It can be used on a variety of electric vehicle platforms. Small city cars, passenger cars, hypercars, and commercial vehicles. An Auto company visited the Michelin Proving Grounds in Lauren, South Carolina, to test its senses. To experience the future of braking.

When the brake pedal is pressed, conventional hydraulic brakes apply fluid to all four wheels. This requires a master cylinder and brake lines to each caliper/wheel cylinder. Brembo’s Sensify rethinks how braking inputs are delivered to frictional material. Sensify has been designed to employ braking fluid (a “wet” system for high-performance vehicles), but the system on exhibit relies entirely on computers and actuators.

Brembo has a Tesla Model 3 to demonstrate Sensify. Another Model 3 with a Sensify brake system prototype is present. Both undergo three brake tests back-to-back. Straight-line, turn, and obstacle braking. These brake tests are done at 40 to 75 mph on wet and dry pavement with full ABS. Full and rapid brake engagement triggers ABS.

Model 3s have front Brembo brakes. Test Model 3 Performance has four-wheel Brembo brakes. Factory-built variants of this EV do well in these tests. It has outstanding control and zero brake fade, a remarkable considering these cars are driven nonstop for a week.

After driving a vanilla Model 3, the Sensify-equipped car was tested. Instantly noticeable. Sensify brakes more smoothly and faster than Tesla while having the same braking force (approximately 1.2g). It doesn’t have the brake pedal pulsation of typical ABS stops. Brembo reps claimed the lack of ABS feedback alone should improve safety, since some drivers take off the brake when ABS activates. Sensify has more controlled braking in wet and snowy conditions.

