CEO of Google calls for more productivity and efficiency

The new strategy, termed a “Simplicity Sprint”, was announced by firm CEO Sundar Pichai, who informed staff that “Google’s productivity isn’t where it needs to be, even with the manpower it has” and that the business is “facing a hard macro climate with more uncertainty ahead.” A fresh internal effort to increase productivity is being considered by Google in the face of dwindling revenues, according to sources.

Sundar told the people there that he wants the project, “to create a culture that is more mission-focused, more focused on our products, more customer-focused” and urged attendees to, “think about how we can minimize distractions and really raise the bar on both product excellence and productivity.”

Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, experienced a second straight quarterly profit decline despite a 12.6% gain in sales to $69.7 billion.

While Google’s primary online advertising company has been lucrative since its beginning, many of Alphabet’s other endeavours are not as profitable.

Google Cloud lost $858 million in its most recent quarter.

The poll allegedly asked, “How can you better serve our users and customers?” Where can we eliminate roadblocks to speed up progress?Google’s chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, stated “the company is still hiring and doesn’t have plans for layoffs right now” although she highlighted that she “didn’t rule it out”.

“We’re asking teams to be more focused and efficient and we’re working out what that means as a company as well,” said Cicconi. “Even though we can’t be sure of the economy in the future, we’re not currently looking to reduce Google’s overall workforce.”

