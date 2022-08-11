Collaboration-focused welding robot introduced by Acieta

Acieta has shown off a new welding robot system.

Customers can get their money back on their investment.

FastARC CW has a Fanuc CRX-10iA/L 6-axis robot installed on a mobile platform.

Advertisement

Acieta has shown off a new welding robot system that lets people work together. The company says that customers can get their money back on their investment in the new “FastARC” cobot “in as little as six months.”

Acieta explains, “Everyone struggles to hire and keep good workers, especially welders.” A welding system loses money while the post is empty.

Companies can’t wait for another skilled welder. There’s tremendous competition for a shrinking labour pool.

Invest in the FastARC CW cobot. Job shops and manufacturers can enhance output by delegating complex jobs to qualified welders and deploying a FastARC CW cobot for simpler operations.

Acieta designed a cost-effective solution with a quick payback horizon to combat growing operational costs.

Steve Alexander, VP of WI operations at Acieta, says FastARC cobot users achieve ROI in as little as 6 months (based on 2 shifts) since they make more product at a reduced cost per part.

Advertisement

FastARC CW is a pre-engineered standard product that keeps costs low and boosts user competitiveness. It’s in stock and ready for speedy delivery, and financing options keep starting capital expenses low.”

The FastARC CW has a Fanuc CRX-10iA/L 6-axis robot installed on a mobile platform. Fronius, Lincoln Electric, and Miller welding units are compatible.

The FastARC CW is easy to set up and run thanks to intuitive software and a touchscreen interface. For maximum productivity, one human can run multiple FastARC cobots.

With a FastARC in the workplace, skilled welders have more stimulating, skill-using work. Employers with more productivity and lower expenses might pay more to retain competent welders.

It has advantages over traditional robotic welding as a collaborative robot. People can load and unload pieces safely side-by-side while the cobot welds.

The cobot pauses if its low-speed arm hits a person or object. No safety barrier saves money and space.

Advertisement

Also Read Robots, big data as Gulf nations bet on AI DUBAI: Robots puttering around Dubai's hi-tech Expo site could be a sign of...