Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Dell XPS 13 Plus

When you purchase a Dell XPS laptop, you are purchasing some of the finest money can buy. You’ll receive a high-quality metal laptop with an immersive Infinity Edge display. In the end, you’re getting the finest that Dell has to offer. You still get that with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but the business is becoming more adventurous. It has a borderless haptic touchpad, making it seem like a laptop from the future. Furthermore, the function keys are capacitive, and there are light-up buttons across the top of the keyboard. Even the keyboard itself is unique. It runs from one side to the other, with bigger keys and less space between them.

Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Dell XPS 13 Plus Rs. 466250.4/-

Dell XPS 13 Plus specs

Processor12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P (24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 14 cores)
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
Body295.3×199.04×15.28mm (11.63×7.84×0.6in), 1.26kg (2.77lbs)
Display13.4″, 3.5K 3456×2160, 60Hz, OLED, Touch, Anti-Reflect, 400 nit, InfinityEdge
Memory16 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel
Storage512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Solid State Drive
Battery3 Cell, 55 Wh, integrated
60W AC Adapter Type-C
PortsThunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery) x2
USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter (included in the box)
USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter (included in the box)
KeyboardPlatinum Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader
Webcam720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones
AudioDual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
ConnectivityIntel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card
MaterialAluminum
ColorPlatinum
OSWindows 11 Home
Also Read

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3070 Ti and 12th-Gen Core i7
Dell G16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3070 Ti and 12th-Gen Core i7

It has a smooth 165Hz panel with a maximum brightness of 300...

