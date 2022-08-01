Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

When you purchase a Dell XPS laptop, you are purchasing some of the finest money can buy. You’ll receive a high-quality metal laptop with an immersive Infinity Edge display. In the end, you’re getting the finest that Dell has to offer. You still get that with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but the business is becoming more adventurous. It has a borderless haptic touchpad, making it seem like a laptop from the future. Furthermore, the function keys are capacitive, and there are light-up buttons across the top of the keyboard. Even the keyboard itself is unique. It runs from one side to the other, with bigger keys and less space between them.

Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Dell XPS 13 Plus Rs. 466250.4/-

Dell XPS 13 Plus specs

Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P (24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 14 cores) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Body 295.3×199.04×15.28mm (11.63×7.84×0.6in), 1.26kg (2.77lbs) Display 13.4″, 3.5K 3456×2160, 60Hz, OLED, Touch, Anti-Reflect, 400 nit, InfinityEdge Memory 16 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Solid State Drive Battery 3 Cell, 55 Wh, integrated

60W AC Adapter Type-C Ports Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery) x2

USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter (included in the box)

USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter (included in the box) Keyboard Platinum Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader Webcam 720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones Audio Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Material Aluminum Color Platinum OS Windows 11 Home

