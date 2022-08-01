Dell XPS 13 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3070 Ti and 12th-Gen Core i7
When you purchase a Dell XPS laptop, you are purchasing some of the finest money can buy. You’ll receive a high-quality metal laptop with an immersive Infinity Edge display. In the end, you’re getting the finest that Dell has to offer. You still get that with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but the business is becoming more adventurous. It has a borderless haptic touchpad, making it seem like a laptop from the future. Furthermore, the function keys are capacitive, and there are light-up buttons across the top of the keyboard. Even the keyboard itself is unique. It runs from one side to the other, with bigger keys and less space between them.
The expected cost of Dell XPS 13 Plus Rs. 466250.4/-
|Processor
|12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P (24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 14 cores)
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Body
|295.3×199.04×15.28mm (11.63×7.84×0.6in), 1.26kg (2.77lbs)
|Display
|13.4″, 3.5K 3456×2160, 60Hz, OLED, Touch, Anti-Reflect, 400 nit, InfinityEdge
|Memory
|16 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel
|Storage
|512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Solid State Drive
|Battery
|3 Cell, 55 Wh, integrated
60W AC Adapter Type-C
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery) x2
USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter (included in the box)
USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter (included in the box)
|Keyboard
|Platinum Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader
|Webcam
|720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones
|Audio
|Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card
|Material
|Aluminum
|Color
|Platinum
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
