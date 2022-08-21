Developer creates tool to view injected JavaScript in-app browsers

Mobile apps may collect user data via in-app browsing.

Felix Krause’s InAppBrowser allows anyone to test online browsing within an app.

The platform can’t execute all JavaScript commands but reveals what apps do and what data they collect.

A developer recently showed us that mobile apps may collect user data via in-app browsing. Felix Krause is back with a new tool. This innovation allows anyone to see JavaScript commands through in-app browsers.

Felix introduced InAppBrowser, a technology that allows anyone to test online browsing within an app. Javascript can monitor users with a click.

This is about in-app browsing if you’re confused. App URLs trigger it.

External browsing software displays the webpage without redirection. Safari, Chrome, etc.

The layout and interface of in-app browsers can be changed by developers, so they don’t have to rely solely on the web kits of iOS, for example. Instead, they will now have their own JavaScript codes to make it easier for them to work.

In this approach, more users are tracked over time without their knowledge. Some apps use “in-app browsing” to link taps to a webpage, keyboard input, and a title.

This data is enough to build a whole fingerprint, too. Most online data is used for targeted advertising. The platform can’t execute all JavaScript commands. It still reveals what these apps do and what data they collect.

This is how easy it is to use InApp Browsing tools, for those who are interested.

Open the app you want to look at, and then share its URL in a certain spot in the app.

Click the link in the app to get a report on JavaScript commands.

Felix Krause has also tested the tool’s compatibility with other apps. After opening the URL, TikTok can track users’ behaviour.

He also showed how it works with Instagram, where selected text appears on a webpage.

Remember, not every programme that injects code into browsers is dangerous. JavaScript powers many web features.

