Discord is releasing a revised Android app

Discord is reportedly redesigning its Android app in the upcoming weeks; according to the most recent rumours. Users will be able to access new features and upgrades; at the same time as iOS and desktop thanks to this. All Android users of Discord are aware that; often, new features do not surface on their devices; for several months after they are released for iOS. Therefore, customers won’t have to wait long; and will receive all new features and updates at once; when they reach iOS and desktop.
Discord revealed in a blog post on Monday that it will use React Native; to completely rewrite its Android application.
“Regardless of the device or platform you happen to be using, we want to develop ways; to assist you and your communities as quickly and effectively as we can; as Discord continues to spread across platforms. We can’t wait to demonstrate how we support what you do; by using React Native on every mobile platform; that Discord is available on.
Numerous well-known mobile applications, such as Instagram, Microsoft Outlook, Shopify, Tesla, Pinterest, etc.; employ React Native extensively. Since React Native was made available; as open source by Meta in 2015, Discord has been using it to create its iOS app; from the ground up.
You may anticipate the updated app arriving on your device in the upcoming weeks; if you already use the Discord App and have it loaded on your Android phone. But new Android users can also get the programme; from the Google Play Store.
