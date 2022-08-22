Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support wireless charging?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bigger cover display and smaller hinge.

No charger, wireless or wired, is included, but you get a USB Type-C cord for wired charging.

The phone also has 12GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU.

Samsung just released its newest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which are both better than their predecessors in a number of ways.

The battery remains at 4,400 mAh. Wireless charging is still supported as before.

We list the best wireless and wired chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also enables reverse wireless charging (4.5W). This means you can set another phone or accessory, such as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5, on the back of the phone to charge it.

It’s quick if you neglect to charge your accessories at home.

As for wired charging, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still offers rapid charging at 25W, though it’s less convenient.

The 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main displays both have 120Hz refresh rates.

