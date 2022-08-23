EcoStar launches 4K Android 11 LED TV series.

A new Android 11 LED TV from EcoStar has been released.

A new Android 11 LED TV from EcoStar has been released with the most recent operating system and software. The Android LED TV is available in resolutions like HD, FHD, and UHD 4K.

In comparison to other comparable brands, EcoStar is providing the most affordable LED TV prices in Pakistan for the 4k Android 11 series.

And despite Pakistan’s rising cost of smart TVs as a result of inflation. EcoStar is adhering to its objective of giving its clients the best service possible in the simplest manners.

Gree and EcoStar have an official online sales channel in DWP Home. Customers of DWP Home can choose from a DWP Care category for a better experience.

You are free to file complaints regarding any confusion surrounding Gree and EcoStar products. You can also view the record of your service history and complaints for added convenience.

The top-notch before- and after-sales services are offered by DWP Home to its clients.

In addition, you can download the DWP Home app on your iOS or Android device to gain immediate information about the company and its offerings.

