“Edit Button” is one step closer to coming to Twitter

The ability to change Tweets is one of the most-used features of Twitter. Its users can’t wait for this feature to come out. We have heard that Twitter is working on a way for tweets to be changed. But it looks like the company will launch it soon. According to the most recent news, Twitter is working on a new feature for tweet embeds that will show if an embedded tweet has been edited or not. This will get us one step closer to a real edit button.

On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong sent out a tweet with a screenshot of the tweet embed feature that was still in the works. The screenshot shows two different embeds of the same tweet.

When a Tweet is embedded, it will show if it has been changed or if there is a new version of the Tweet.

When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets changed, the embed doesn’t just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows a sign that a new version is available. Readers could still see the original tweet, but a “indicator,” as Wong calls it, would let them know that there is a newer version. Or, they could see a tweet that has been changed with a sign that says when it was last changed.

On the other hand, Twitter is also testing a new feature called “tweets per month,” which shows how many times a user tweets per month. So, when the user goes to his profile, where he can see how many people he is following and how many people are following him, there is a new feature at the bottom left that shows how many tweets the user has sent each month.

