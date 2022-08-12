Elon Musk hints that he might start his own social media site

He used the domain name “X.com” for a new company about 20 years ago.

Elon Musk and Twitter are in a fight right now.

He threatened to leave Twitter if he wasn’t given information about fake accounts.

We already know that Elon Musk and Twitter are in a fight right now. But it looks like Elon Musk will start his own social media site to compete with Twitter. Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, hinted that he might start his own social media site. Musk sent a cryptic tweet in response to a question from one of his followers. The tweet hinted at a possible new social media site called “X.com.”

A social media user recently asked Musk what he thought about making his own social media platform. Musk saw his question and just wrote “X.com” to answer it.

Musk used “X.com” as the domain name for a new company about 20 years ago. Later, he merged it with the company PayPal, which is a financial services company. Musk talked about this website last week, too.

In April, Musk reached a deal with Twitter to buy the company for $54.20 per share. This deal was worth about $44 billion. Later, Musk put this deal on hold so that his team could check if Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform were spam or bots was true.

Back in June, Musk said Twitter had broken the agreement to merge, and he threatened to leave. He also said that Twitter is not giving him the information he has asked for about spam and fake accounts. On the other hand, after Musk decided to back out of this deal, Twitter also sued him.

