Elon Musk name on first in list of Top-earning CEOs of 2021 (credits:google)

Elon Musk is the highest-paid CEO in the world.

He earned more than $10 billion in 2021, making him the richest man in the world.

Musk’s salary is so high that the next 13 CEOs only earn a fraction of it ($6.3 billion).

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, earned more than $10 billion in 2021, making him the highest-paid CEO in history.

For four straight years, Musk has been at the top of the list. The majority of his salary comes from a variety of stock options, adding $78 billion to his personal wealth, which is estimated to be worth $269 billion.

The SpaceX CEO’s salary is so high that the next 13 CEOs on the list, after Musk, only make little more than half of it ($6.3 billion).

Robert Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian Automotive, had a massive $2.3 billion salary last year, although he was still far behind Musk.

In 2021, Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO of Lucid Motors in California, earned $575 million while Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, made approximately $853 million.

Tom Siebel, the CEO of the software company C3.ai, came in fifth place with $343 million in earnings, while Sue Nabi, the CEO of Coty, earned $283 million.

Joe Bae, the CEO of KKR Private Equity, made $279 million in 2021. Tomer Weingarten, the CEO of the cybersecurity company SentinelOne, earned $275 million and ranked seventh.

Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir Technologies, came in at number nine on the list and earned $264 million, while Sid Sijbrandij, the CEO of GitLab, came in at number ten and made $263 million.

