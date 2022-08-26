Elon Musk’s Twitter war escalates.

A US judge ordered Twitter to hand over more information to Elon Musk on bogus accounts.

The judge reprimanded Musk’s team for making “absurdly broad” requests for data.

The lawyers for Twitter had voiced fear that Musk would abuse the private information given to him.

A US judge ordered Twitter to hand over more information to Elon Musk on bogus accounts on Thursday, a crucial matter the billionaire is relying on to attempt and get his takeover offer revoked.

While giving the Tesla CEO’s team a chance to support its claim that Musk was deceived, Judge Kathaleen McCormick reprimanded them for making “absurdly broad” requests for “trillions upon trillions of data points.”

The judge ordered Twitter to turn over data on 9,000 accounts that the company audited by the end of 2021, which makes it possible for Musk to utilize the data in his attempt to renegotiate the $44 billion transaction.

Without going into further detail, McCormick stated in her four-page decision that “some additional data from the plaintiff (Twitter) is required.”

Musk claimed that Twitter was lying about the amount of fictitious or spam accounts, which prompted vehement denials and a lawsuit from the social media company that resulted in a trial that has been scheduled for mid-October.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Musk’s attorneys fought hard to get the company to release a ton of documents while capitalizing on a recently exposed Twitter whistleblower’s allegations of major problems at the company.

Bradley Wilson, a lawyer representing Twitter, argued in response that the firm had not misled anyone and that Musk wanted a second chance to ask the questions he should have before making his unsolicited acquisition approach earlier this year.

The firm objected to sharing several data types because it would breach users’ legal rights to privacy, according to its counsel Wilson.

Twitter’s lawyers contend that even if Musk’s experts reach a different conclusion on the volume of spam accounts at the company, that would not constitute a material breach that would allow him to violate the buyout agreement.

In his complaint to US authorities, whistleblower Peiter Zatko claims that Twitter has misrepresented account numbers because “exact measurements would undermine the company’s valuation if they ever became public.”

It wasn’t immediately obvious whether the lawsuit and Musk’s lawyers’ use of it will materially change how the matter is handled.

The lawyers for Twitter had voiced fear that Musk would abuse the private information they gave him.

The billionaire’s staff “have agreed to treat this data as highly confidential,” the court stated.

