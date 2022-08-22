Face unlock could still come to google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7

9to5Google reports that Google developers are working on a Pixel 6 face unlock function.

The idea is that a face scan and a fingerprint reader could be used together.

It would mean that both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get face unlock.

Advertisement

When the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro came out last year, we were a little disappointed that they didn’t have face unlock.

However, as work continues on the Pixel 7, it looks like face unlock might be coming to the older phones as well.

Sources who talk to the usually reliable 9to5Google say that Google engineers are working on a feature for the Pixel 6 that uses the fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone with your face.

The idea is that a fingerprint scan could be used along with a face scan when the face scan doesn’t give enough information.

That’s not ideal, but it would mean that both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro could have face unlock without any extra hardware, even though the Pixel 6 has a worse selfie camera that can’t scan faces as quickly or as thoroughly as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Even the Pixel 7

Advertisement

Leaked marketing papers showed Google planned to include face unlock on the Pixel 6 Pro. Possible factors include accuracy and battery life concerns.

According to leaks and reports, Google hasn’t given up on face unlock for the Pixel 6 series. It’s probable that the Google Pixel 6a will get the same fingerprint sensor backup option.

Face unlock is still in development for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to 9to5Google. Face unlock for the Pixel 6 may be released at the same time.

Also Read Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & full specs Huawei will shortly release the Nova 9. Huawei is developing a Nova-series...