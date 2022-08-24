Facebook hit again by major bug.

Facebook was hit by another technical glitch on Wednesday.

This time, the glitch had nothing to do with a network issue.

The company has now resolved the problem for those users still using the site.

The majority of users were able to stay online when Facebook was hit by a significant bug earlier today, which unlike the previous incident had nothing to do with a network issue.

This time, a configuration change was brought on by the weird glitch, and as a result, a deluge of celebrity posts appeared in users’ news feeds.

User feeds should function normally again since Facebook has now resolved the problem.

Facebook users’ news feeds were inundated with erroneous fan messages addressed to famous accounts due to an algorithmic flaw.

Numerous celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Shakira, and many others would be the focus of these messages. It appeared as it did.

The issue immediately caught on other social media platforms, and as of this writing, there have been over 8,000 tweets about it on Twitter.

There are thousands of individuals currently using Facebook to post about the issue, and for some reason, the trending hashtag is #facebookhacked.

On Wednesday, numerous users also reported an outage on Facebook, according to a plethora of data filed on an online platform, a global connection tracker for internet services.

If the aforementioned glitch was connected to the outage is unknown.

A number of the most popular Facebook profiles, including those of Christiano Ronaldo, Rihanna, Shakira, and others, who collectively have more than 100 million followers each, were impacted by the huge bug, which turned out to be a huge one. Both desktop and mobile devices were affected, and Pakistan was one of those countries.

The problem, according to Facebook, was caused by a maintenance mistake that interfered with communication across Facebook’s data centers.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was drastically reduced by $8.4 billion during this period as a result of the company’s stock falling by 5%.

