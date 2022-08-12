Facebook Messenger is testing end-to-end chat encryption

Meta is testing end-to-end Facebook Messenger encryption.

All of your chats will be encrypted from end to end if you use it a lot.

The company wants to make encryption the default for all calls and messages.

Facebook Messenger is an old app that doesn’t have a lot of features. One of them is End-to-End Encryption for chats. The good news is that Meta has just started testing end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats by default.

The latest news says that Meta has started testing end-to-end encryption by default on Facebook Messenger. In a press release, the social media company said that the testing process had already begun “with some people” earlier this week. In 2023, the company wants to make the privacy setting the default for all calls and messages. The important thing to note here is that if you’re in the test group, all of your chats will be automatically encrypted from end to end if you use it a lot. It will make encryption from end to end mandatory. Meta won’t be able to see any of your conversations with friends or family. But if you report any messages to the company to keep yourself safe, Meta will be able to read them.

Meta is also testing new security features. Tech titan developing Android and iOS storage security. This functionality backs up encrypted chats if your phone is lost or if you want to restore your message history on a new end-to-end encrypted device. Encrypted backups can be password-protected. You can also keep your PIN in Google Drive or iCloud.

Google Drive and iCloud integration just saves your backup’s PIN. Meta’s own servers host its backups. Meta will also encrypt Instagram DMs by default. The social media giant began testing end-to-end encryption on Instagram last year and expanded the functionality to adult users in Russia and Ukraine in February. Now, it’ll extend to other countries.

