First reusable wind turbine blades

Siemens Gamesa is a Spanish-German company that makes wind turbines. They were a big part of making the first Recyclable Blades. The Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany has a wind turbine with these blades that can be recycled. Siemens Gamesa, a big Spanish-German company that makes wind turbines, calls its technology for making blades that can be recycled RecyclableBlade. The company has given more information about the blades of the wind turbines and how many materials are needed to make them.

“Separating the resin, fiberglass, and wood, among others, is achieved through using a mild acid solution. The materials can then go into the circular economy, creating new products like suitcases or flat-screen casings without the need to call on more raw resources.”

The most recent reports show that Denmark, the UK, and Germany all played important roles in the whole process of making the product.

Denmark’s Aalborg is where the RecyclableBlade technology was made. Advertisement In Hull, which is in the UK, blades were made. In Cuxhaven, Germany, nacelles were made and put in place.

Siemens Gamesa wants to make all of its wind turbine blades and turbines fully recyclable by 2030 and 2040, respectively. CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit Marc Becker said the following:

“We’ve brought the Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlade technology to market in only 10 months: from launch in September 2021 to installation at RWE’s Kaskasi project in July 2022. This is impressive and underlines the pace at which we all need to move to provide enough generating capacity to combat the global climate emergency.”

It is pretty amazing that this revolutionary technology has been on the market for only ten months. If the company is able to make wind turbines fully recyclable by 2040, it will be a big part of the fight against climate emergencies around the world.

