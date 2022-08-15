Galaxy Z Fold 4 finest features may come from previous models

A new taskbar will be added to older Galaxy Z Fold models later this year, according to a leaked tweet.

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has already been updated to One UI 4, so we think it will also get the taskbar add-on.

It’s unclear if all older models will get it or just some of them.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in many ways. It has a faster chipset and different hardware improvements, but some of its best features are software-based, and at least one of these software-based options may be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold fashions.

The leaker @TheGalox_ says that the new taskbar will be added to older Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models later this year.

When you’re in an app, the new taskbar will be at the bottom of the screen.

It has shortcuts to your favourite programmes and recently used apps. You can drag them up to open them in split-screen mode, which makes it easier to do more than one thing at once.

It’s a useful feature that lets you use the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s big screen to its full potential, so older models may benefit if they get it.

The tweet doesn’t make it clear if all of the previous Fold models will have this feature or just some of them. However, since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold has already been updated to One UI 4, we think it will also get One UI 4.1.1 with the taskbar.

As with any leak, we wouldn’t put too much stock in this, especially since the source isn’t very trustworthy.

But the claim is plausible because we don’t see any reason why Samsung couldn’t replace the older models with ones that have a taskbar.

