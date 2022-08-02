GB WhatsApp: What is it? Is using it safe?

WhatsApp is a modified and popular version of WhatsApp with a lot of extra features.

It has more advanced features like privacy options, improved messaging ability, Anti-Ban, DND mode, etc.

The app claims to provide a more secure, safe, and quickly responsive experience

The widely used and customised version of WhatsApp called “GB WhatsApp” has a tonne of added features; that make it superior to the standard WhatsApp application. The software contains more sophisticated features like DND mode; better messaging, Anti-Ban, and privacy controls. Additionally, GB Whatsapp asserts that it offers a more secure; safe, and responsive experience. The software is always changing, so future upgrades; might include a tonne of new features.

GBWhatsApp has a number of intriguing features. The majority of these functions are absent from the original WhatsApp. Its multiple account option is one of its key features. It allowed you to control all of your accounts from a single app. In addition, it offers you many privacy features; such as the ability to reveal or conceal your online; typing, or recording status. Let’s look at the app’s other primary features.

Features:

It offers a few privacy options, such as the ability to double-click; use Bluetick, record, and type while recording.

Download status: My favourite feature is this one. GB WhatsApp enables one-click downloading of images and videos from the status.

When you are unavailable or busy, you can use the auto-reply tool; to send a response to any of your contacts.

Maximum photo size: GB WhatsApp allows you to send up to 90 images; and 50 MB worth of video at once.

DND: DND will make it easier for the user to stop using data for GB WhatsApp. Therefore, you won’t be distracted while using other applications.

Messages that can’t be revoked: This function enables you to retain previously erased chat messages.

Message filtration: GB The user of WhatsApp has the option to delete a chat and to filter messages.

You can text 600 individuals at once with this tool; which is called text message broadcast.

Send live locations to anybody: Live locations can be sent to anyone you choose.

You may quickly alter the chat’s font by doing so.

Effects that are special: The software offers spectacular and unique effects while sending movies and photographs.

History of the message: Using this tool, you may view the history of the message; including any communications that contacts have revoked.

Multiple message revocation: This functionality allows you to cancel several communications at once.

High-quality photos can be shared by users.

Log history: The user’s contacts’ log history is accessible.

Information: GB Additionally, WhatsApp notifies the user when the display picture is changed.

Pop-up Notifications: Hiding the pop-up notice from the home screen is another intriguing function.

