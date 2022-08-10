Germany bans OPPO and OnePlus

Nokia will step in in France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK if the dispute isn’t resolved.

The ban is related to a patent dispute between Nokia and the Chinese companies.

Europeans can buy OnePlus and Oppo phones. Sadly, Germany has changed. A pending patent action by Nokia (the Finnish equipment supplier, not HMD Global) banned Oppo and OnePlus in Germany.

The German court’s ban on the mobile brands has nothing to do with money laundering or embezzlement, but rather with a dispute between Nokia and the Chinese smartphone manufacturers over a patent.

In July, the Mannheim district court took the lead and said that the ban would be lifted if the mobile brands could work out a deal with Nokia over the patents. As of now, no such agreement has been reached, so both Chinese companies can’t sell smartphones in Germany after August 5. Cellphones are no longer on the German sites of either company.

As part of the ongoing patent battle, Nokia is adding to its case against BBK Electronics. Nokia will step in in France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK. This means that the mobile brands may face more sales restrictions across Europe if the situation is not resolved.

