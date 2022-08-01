Gmail gets a new look and better integration to celebrate 18 years

Users can also go straight to Chat, Spaces, and Meet.

Google wants to give tablet users a better experience later this year.

It will make all of these tools easy to find in Gmail.

Advertisement

Gmail has approximately 2 billion users, making it one of Google’s tentpole services. Since 2004, the service has expanded from a basic email service with 1GB of storage to one with upgraded capabilities to make email authoring simpler. Gmail’s newest version brings the best of Google Workspace and a contemporary appearance.

As digital communication has become more complicated over time, Google has done its best to make tools that make it easier for people to talk to each other. Google did hint at this feature earlier in the year, but now it will make all of these tools easy to find in Gmail. From the sidebar, users can also go straight to Chat, Spaces, and Meet. To use this new view, users will need to turn on Chat so they can see the unified view. Even so, if you don’t like seeing all the apps, you can always change the way it looks with Quick Settings.

Users will get the new UI based on Google’s Material Design 3 over the next few weeks, but those who prefer the current look can keep it. Gmail will also keep being as powerful as it has been, giving users a wide range of tools like Search Chips, Smart Compose, and more. Lastly, Google wants to give tablet users a better experience later this year. So, once more, keep an eye out for the new Gmail interface in the next few weeks.

Also Read Gmail ensures you’re emailing the right person Names and contact information will be more closely matched to what users...