Google add-ons make virtual classrooms easier to run

Teachers will be able to use tools from Wordwall.

The company worked with 18 partners to make it easier for teachers to add their own add-ons.

Google has said that it will improve its Classroom service by adding more tools.

Google has said that it will improve its Classroom service by adding more tools and making it easier to use together with other services. With Google Classroom add-ons, teachers will be able to make better use of tools, which will make it even easier to teach in a digital setting. Cloud-based video conferencing platforms like Zoom weren’t that big of a deal before the world changed. Today, things are different. Big offices, schools, small businesses, and even friends and family all gather around screens and talk to each other. So it makes sense for companies to put more money into platforms so they can grow.

Google worked with 18 companies to make it possible for teachers to offer add-ons in their classrooms. This was a big and ambitious project. That means being able to assign a game like Kahoot!, use resources from Wordwall, or pull content from Genially without having to leave the Classroom environment. The three partners listed above are just a few examples. You can see the full list of partners in the card above.

EDTTech tools can also remove little hurdles like remembering passwords, viewing external websites, and grading work. Teachers and students can get add-ons from a single source. Auto-grading, grade syncing, and student insights make grading easy.

Educators need admins to get started. Administrators must enable add-ons for educators. Google Workspace for Education Plus or Teaching & Learning Upgrade for Google Education are required. The June announcement is now being implemented. The service will be global, but add-ons may have location-based restrictions.

Google’s cloud-based video conferencing tool is great for consumers and schools. Last year, Google added offline tools to Classroom. We hope things keep improving.

