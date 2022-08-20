Google alerts Chrome users about security risk

Google has discovered 11 new security holes in Google Chrome.

An update is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

The company categorizes one security flaw as “critical,” six as “high-severity,” and the remaining three as “medium” out of a total of 11.

Advertisement

Following the patching of 27 security flaws, Google has urged its users to update their browsers, according to an international news channel.

Because it has discovered 11 new security holes in Google Chrome, the company is advising users to upgrade browsers right away.

Google just published the latest update’s details in a blog post, stating that the updated Chrome versions (104.0.5112.102/101 for Windows and 104.0.5112.101 for Mac and Linux) were available as of this writing.

The business categorizes one security flaw as “critical,” six as “high-severity,” and the remaining three as “medium-severity” out of a total of 11.

Regarding the important issues, Google did not provide much information. However, it acknowledged that CVE-2022-2856 might have a predator someplace.

This indicates that there are hackers waiting to commit crimes using the issue. The update, which is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, is therefore strongly advised.

Advertisement

How can I upgrade my browser?

On the browser, locate the top-right three dots. Then navigate to Help and select About Google Chrome. Next, click “enable Chrome to look for the new update.”

To install the update, click “relaunch.” The browser will be updated in a brief period of time.

Also Read Google Chrome to offer handwriting-to-text on Android 13 Google is anticipated to release its first tablet in the near future....