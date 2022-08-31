Google Docs can now be filled with emojis

Emoji search makes it easier to add emojis to your documents in Google Docs.

Users just have to type “@” followed by the word, emotion, object, or whatever else.

The new feature is going out immediately to all Google Workspace clients.

If you think your work documents could use a little more colour and personality, a new Google Docs update might be just what you need. The office software makes it easier to add emojis to your work by letting you search for the symbols and insert them right into your text.

Users will now just have to type “@” followed by the word, emotion, object, or whatever else they want to use an emoji for. A pop-up menu of emojis will then appear.

Users can also type “@:” or “:” to see a drop-down list of emojis and the option to look through the whole list.

Emoji for Google Docs

The new feature is going out immediately and is available to all Google Workspace clients, old G Suite Basic and Business subscribers, and individuals with personal Google accounts.

The update expands on Google Docs’ emojis reaction tool, announced in April 2022.

It allows users to react to phrases and paragraphs, similar to how they react to messages in a group chat, to provide a less formal alternative to comments.

The update is the latest thing that Google Workspace has put out as it tries to make services like Docs more useful for people all over the world.

This includes a new update to Google Docs that lets users select multiple pieces of text at once, making formatting and editing faster.

Google has added new “assistive writing features” to Word, such as suggestions for synonyms and sentence structure.

The service flags “inappropriate” language and times when the writer should use the active voice.

