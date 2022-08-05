Google Duo and Google Meet are finally coming together

The company will also change duo.com to meet.google.com.

A new update for Duo on Android and iOS makes the merger happen.

Google has been working for a few months to merge Google Duo and Google Meet.

Google has been working for a few months to combine Google Duo and Google Meet. In June of this year, the company announced its plans to merge. After that, it rolled out an update for Google Duo that added meeting features to the video calling app. Now, Google is releasing a new update for the Duo app on Android and iOS that makes the merger happen.

The company says that the latest update for Duo on Android and iOS has begun to roll out in stages. It changes the Duo to Meet app icon and logo on both platforms. The update also adds a new notification to the home screen that says “Duo has been upgraded to Meet,” which is Google’s all-in-one solution for video calling and meetings. The company has also changed the Duo branding on the web version so that it now shows the Meet app name and icon.

The search engine plans to finish the merger by September. After that, the new version of the Google Meet app (which used to be called Duo) will be widely available on both Android and iOS. The company will also change duo.google.com to meet.google.com/calling over the next few months. During the process, the old Google Meet app will still be available, and users will be able to use it for meetings. But it won’t get Duo’s video calling features, and Google will probably stop supporting Duo after the merger.

As was already said, the latest update to Duo, which changes the name to Meet, is being rolled out to users in stages. This means that at first, it will only be available to a small number of users. In the coming months, it will be made available to more people.

