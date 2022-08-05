Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Google Duo and Google Meet are finally coming together
Google Duo and Google Meet are finally coming together

Google Duo and Google Meet are finally coming together

Articles
Advertisement
Google Duo and Google Meet are finally coming together

Google Duo and Google Meet are being merged.

Advertisement
  • The company will also change duo.com to meet.google.com.
  • A new update for Duo on Android and iOS makes the merger happen.
  • Google has been working for a few months to merge Google Duo and Google Meet.
Advertisement

Google has been working for a few months to combine Google Duo and Google Meet. In June of this year, the company announced its plans to merge. After that, it rolled out an update for Google Duo that added meeting features to the video calling app. Now, Google is releasing a new update for the Duo app on Android and iOS that makes the merger happen.

The company says that the latest update for Duo on Android and iOS has begun to roll out in stages. It changes the Duo to Meet app icon and logo on both platforms. The update also adds a new notification to the home screen that says “Duo has been upgraded to Meet,” which is Google’s all-in-one solution for video calling and meetings. The company has also changed the Duo branding on the web version so that it now shows the Meet app name and icon.

The search engine plans to finish the merger by September. After that, the new version of the Google Meet app (which used to be called Duo) will be widely available on both Android and iOS. The company will also change duo.google.com to meet.google.com/calling over the next few months. During the process, the old Google Meet app will still be available, and users will be able to use it for meetings. But it won’t get Duo’s video calling features, and Google will probably stop supporting Duo after the merger.

As was already said, the latest update to  Duo, which changes the name to Meet, is being rolled out to users in stages. This means that at first, it will only be available to a small number of users. In the coming months, it will be made available to more people.

Also Read

New Google Meet feature lets users livestream meetings on YouTube
New Google Meet feature lets users livestream meetings on YouTube

This allows users to broadcast meetings on YouTube. The new functionality will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story