Google Duo returns but partially

Google Duo, Meet and Meet (Original) icons

  • Google relaunched Duo as Meet and added Meet’s capabilities this month.
  • Users can still start Meet by Googling for “Duo”.
  • This shows that Google has lost track of its strategy for these services.
Consolidating Google Duo into Meet was supposed to make things simpler. It was designed to offer order and sense to a firm that overthought and made this stuff complicated. The company relaunched Duo as Meet and added Meet’s capabilities this month. The original software was renamed “Meet (Original).” It was a classic headline.

Duo’s unexpected name change hasn’t pleased many customers. Google has added the original Duo icon and name as a distinct app launcher shortcut to the Android Meet app. Duo launches Google Meet. Two ways to access the same app.

Google told 9to5Google and Droid Life that it did this so users could still start Meet by Googling for “Duo” This shows that the corporation has lost track of its strategy for these services.

The Duo shortcut may help ease the move, but it also creates further confusion, especially because Google recommends using Meet for video calls and meetings. No longer, right? Same app, with two icons and names. If you open multitasking after opening Meet using the Duo shortcut, Duo’s icon will be on top:

Credits: The Verge

