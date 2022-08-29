Google is testing new ways to display tweets in search results

Google, the big search engine, is on the move again. This time, it is testing ways to better show users’ tweets in its search results.

The company is testing a panel named “Popular on Twitter”. The idea is to highlight hot, related tweets when people ask questions.

Shay Harel, an SEO specialist, created a picture of how the function could work if and when it’s introduced.

The panel appears during searches based on user location and pertinent inquiries. Trending tweets provide users with more insight.

This isn’t the first time tweets have appeared in celeb and brand search results. We don’t see this as a substantial shift in how Google displays search results.

It’s fascinating to watch how the company uses real-time data to engage more users with its platform outcomes.

This makes tweets more relevant and important. We see this as a way to increase tweet engagement for different search categories.

Travel brands may use this service to monitor their Twitter accounts. This could be used to better understand user response, engagement, and trends.

It’s a terrific technique for certain Twitter handles to generate traction by emphasising their app use.

We think this can boost marketing. The more times a Tweet appears in Google Search, the higher its SEO ranking.

Whether a brand’s audience uses Twitter or not, they’ll utilise Google. Having the correct tweet schedule for user enquiries is genius.

We don’t have much new information right now. Search activity monitoring will be worth it.

