Google Meet’s new update could save your job

Holding down the spacebar mutes users in video conferences.

To stop being muted, users just need to let go of the button.

The feature is turned off by default.

Advertisement

With the latest version of Google Meet, awkward moments should be a thing of the past. Users can now quickly put themselves on mute in a video conference by holding down the spacebar button. To stop being muted, users just need to let go of the button.

“We hope this makes it even easier for you to participate in meetings by quickly unmuting to say something,” the company wrote in a Google Workspace update blog post. It could also help users who forget to mute themselves again after unmuting in a group call.

The feature is turned off by default, but you can turn it on in the Google Meet settings menu. It will start rolling out to users on September 9, when it will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on all web browsers.

Zoom already has a similar feature, and users can also mute and unmute the sound by pressing the space bar. Microsoft Teams, the other big competitor, on the other hand, makes users press two buttons (Ctrl and Spacebar) to unmute.

The update comes as the company keeps working on combining Google Duo and Meet into one video calling service

It also comes soon after the platform finally added better support for USB accessories. This means that users will be able to use headsets, speaker microphones, and other USB devices to switch between muted and unmuted.

Advertisement

Another recent update to Google Workspace will also change how its smart assistant responds when users are on a video conferencing call and someone says “Hey Google.”

Because of this change, Google Assistant will now only work when a device is not in a meeting and only in the 10 minutes before a meeting.

Also Read Best mobile phones in Pakistan in 2022 These are the best mobile phones in Pakistan. Huawei P30 Lite has...