Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan & features.

The Google Pixel 3 will be offered in three color options: black, white, and sand, according to a report. Although the firm recently released official teasers for these colors, the website does not appear to have information regarding the mint green or aqua color options.

At least not at launch, mint will not be a color option. The Pixel 3’s power button will probably be aqua on the white version of the device. The “even deeper/richer pink colored power button” on the Google Pixel 3 in sand color will be available.

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 130,300.

Google Pixel 3 Specifications:

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 / 1900 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/75 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

BODY Dimensions 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm (5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in) Weight 148 g (5.22 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Sim Nano-SIM card & eSIM Others – IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

DISPLAY Type P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.5 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~77.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~443 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Others Advertisement – Always-on display

– 100% DCI-P3 coverage

– HDR

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) GPU Adreno 630

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

– Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0)

– QI wireless charging

– MP4/H.265 player

– MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player

– Photo/video editor

BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 2915 mAh battery

