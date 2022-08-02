Advertisement
Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan & features

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan & features.

The Google Pixel 3 will be offered in three color options: black, white, and sand, according to a report. Although the firm recently released official teasers for these colors, the website does not appear to have information regarding the mint green or aqua color options.

At least not at launch, mint will not be a color option. The Pixel 3’s power button will probably be aqua on the white version of the device. The “even deeper/richer pink colored power button” on the Google Pixel 3 in sand color will be available.

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 130,300.

Google Pixel 3 Specifications:

NETWORK

TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 / 1900
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/75 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
LAUNCH

Announced2018, October
StatusAvailable, Released 2018, October

BODY

Dimensions145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm (5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in)
Weight148 g (5.22 oz)
BuildFront/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SimNano-SIM card & eSIM
Others
  • – IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

DISPLAY

TypeP-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.5 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~77.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~443 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Others
  • – Always-on display
  • – 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • – HDR

PLATFORM

OSAndroid 9.0
ChipsetQualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
GPUAdreno 630

MEMORY

Card slotNo
Internal64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA

Primary12.2 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, OIS, dual pixel PDAF
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected][email protected] (gyro-EIS)
SecondaryDual: 8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm (ultrawide), no AF, Auto-HDR, [email protected]
SOUND

Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
  • – Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

COMMS

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0)

FEATURES

SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • – Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W
  • – QI wireless charging
  • – MP4/H.265 player
  • – MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player
  • – Photo/video editor
  • – Document editor
BATTERY

TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 2915 mAh battery

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
