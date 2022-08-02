Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan & features.

Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Who will win?
In this Pixel 6a vs. Galaxy A53 comparison, we'll see how these...
The Google Pixel 3 will be offered in three color options: black, white, and sand, according to a report. Although the firm recently released official teasers for these colors, the website does not appear to have information regarding the mint green or aqua color options.
At least not at launch, mint will not be a color option. The Pixel 3’s power button will probably be aqua on the white version of the device. The “even deeper/richer pink colored power button” on the Google Pixel 3 in sand color will be available.
The Google Pixel 3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 130,300.
Google Pixel 3 Specifications:
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G Bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/75 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2018, October
|Status
|Available, Released 2018, October
BODY
|Dimensions
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm (5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Sim
|Nano-SIM card & eSIM
|Others
DISPLAY
|Type
|P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.5 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~77.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~443 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Others
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 630
MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|12.2 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, OIS, dual pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS)
|Secondary
|Dual: 8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm (ultrawide), no AF, Auto-HDR, [email protected]
SOUND
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Others
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0)
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Others
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Ion 2915 mAh battery
