Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro revealed in hands-on video

We don’t know exactly when the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be released, but September or October seem like good bets. In the meantime, a hands-on video has been released that shows prototypes of both phones.
The video by Unbox Therapy shows the standard and premium versions of Google’s future flagship. These developer handsets lack operating software.
Take a look:
Even though these aren’t the final versions of the phones, it’s likely that the specs will stay the same.
The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Both phones are similar to their predecessors, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but the design changes are small, like the size and shape of the screens.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are somewhat shorter than their predecessors, but not much. The Pixel 7 is somewhat lighter than Pixel 6, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro are around the same weight.
Google hasn’t said much about these future phones besides that they’ll include an improved Tensor chipset. In a few months, all will be disclosed.
