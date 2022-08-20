Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan & features

Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan & features

Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 7 is already a contender for affordable smartphones of the year. This is a wonderful Google phone, even in Pakistan.

Google’s next affordable Gaming phone has a 6.4-inch, 98.9 cm2 Display, Google Tensor Processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB Inbuilt Storage, 50MP Rear Cameras, 8MP Selfie Camera, Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Colors, 4614 mAh Battery, and many features.

The Google Pixel 7 is the finest affordable Google phone in Pakistan. The Google Pixel 7’s smartphone has the longest-lasting battery we’ve ever tested, and by a wide margin.

Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 154,999.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 7 Specifications:

General

BrandGoogle Mobile Phone
Model NameGoogle Pixel 7
PriceRs. 154,999 / € 950 / ₹ 79,486 / C$ 1,409
Release Date28th May 2022 (Expected)
Display6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2
ProcessorGoogle Tensor
RAM8GB/12GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB/256GB
Rear Cameras50MP
Selfie Camera8MP
ColoursSorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
Battery4614 mAh

Network

TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900
3G bandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GB7N6, G9S9B16
5G bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G9S9B
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GB7N6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Advertisement

Body & Design

Dimensions158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in)
Weight207 g (7.30 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Advertisement

Display

TypeAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
ExtraAlways-on display

Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 12
ChipsetGoogle Tensor (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP20
Card slotNo
RAM8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB

Main Camera

Camera SetupDual
Resolution50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
Advertisement

Front Camera

Camera SetupSingle
Resolution8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]

Extra Features

LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Battery

TypeLi-Po 4614 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 21W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Advertisement

Also Read

Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype low-level specifications leak
Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype low-level specifications leak

The Pixel 7's GS201 chip will continue to use Cortex-A55 cores and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story