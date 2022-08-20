Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan & features.

Google Pixel 7 is already a contender for affordable smartphones of the year. This is a wonderful Google phone, even in Pakistan.

Google’s next affordable Gaming phone has a 6.4-inch, 98.9 cm2 Display, Google Tensor Processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB Inbuilt Storage, 50MP Rear Cameras, 8MP Selfie Camera, Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Colors, 4614 mAh Battery, and many features.

The Google Pixel 7 is the finest affordable Google phone in Pakistan. The Google Pixel 7’s smartphone has the longest-lasting battery we’ve ever tested, and by a wide margin.

Google Pixel 7 price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 154,999.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications:

General

Brand Google Mobile Phone Model Name Google Pixel 7 Price Rs. 154,999 / € 950 / ₹ 79,486 / C$ 1,409 Release Date 28th May 2022 (Expected) Display 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 Processor Google Tensor RAM 8GB/12GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB/256GB Rear Cameras 50MP Selfie Camera 8MP Colours Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Battery 4614 mAh

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900

3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO

4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GB7N6, G9S9B16

5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G9S9B

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GB7N6

Weight 207 g (7.30 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame

SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM

Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Advertisement Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+

Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)

Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Extra Always-on display

Performance Operating System Android 12

Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU Mali-G78 MP20 Card slot No RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Main Camera Camera Setup Dual Resolution 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama

Video

Features Auto-HDR, panorama

Video [email protected]

Extra Features Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1 Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Battery Type Li-Po 4614 mAh, non-removable

Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 21W

Reverse wireless charging

USB Power Delivery 3.0

