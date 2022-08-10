Google Search is broken in terrible ways

Outage affects more than just Google.com and Google Search.

John Mueller of Google said things will start to improve when Google recovers.

Fire at Google data center in Iowa is to blame for Google Search outage.

Advertisement

Google Search is currently down because of a pretty big problem. The problem started last night, and many researchers and Google users posted about it on social media. The bad news is that it seems like it’s more than just an outage because there are a lot of complaints about indexing problems, pages dropping out of the index, super low-quality search results, and out-of-date search results in Google this morning.

The latest news says that the fire at the Google data centre is to blame for these problems. A representative from Google recently said:

“We are aware of an electrical incident that took place today at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people on site who are now being treated. The health and safety of all workers is our absolute top priority, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

Google prioritizes worker safety and wellness. The company helps the injured. We hope the affected workers recover quickly.

Let’s look at what went wrong:

Advertisement

Tracking tools don’t know what to make of Google Search’s outage. Some charts cross the X-axis. Consider:

The outage affects more than Google.com and Google Search. People have been confronting plenty of challenges concerning indexing. Old pages no longer rank. Missing pages. Google’s search engine is currently broken. Google knows about these difficulties. John Mueller of Google said things will start to improve when Google recovers.

Advertisement

Some concerns are normalising, according to reports. It’s a major outage, so it could take a while to fix. If you’re seeing normal results, the next individual may see worse. Everyone should stay calm because this will pass. Only hope for a rapid recovery. Share your Google Search troubles in the comments. Wait!

Also Read Consumer groups worry Google’s deal will lead to monitoring. Ten European consumer groups are suing Google over its account-signup process. The...