Google to award 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani students annually.

According to a local publication, US-based global IT corporation Google has offered 15,000 annual scholarships to capable young people from Pakistan in an effort to revolutionize the country’s very promising IT sector.

According to Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan, a member of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT), “the American tech giant wants to invest $3.5 million in Pakistan”.

In a similar vein, he said that the sale of 5G licenses would generate billions of dollars in foreign exchange while also attracting significant venture capital investment in the private sector.

The senator claimed that Pakistan’s IT exports could easily reach $10 billion in the following few years with only a little planning.

He also said that South Korea has provided Pakistan’s information technology sector with a $1 billion loan with a 0.1 percent interest rate.

Pakistan can concentrate on a variety of IT-related topics to quickly establish itself as a regional IT power.

The senator went on to say that he was working both individually and with the government to bring about a revolution in the nation’s IT industry.

“I want to use my advanced training in information technology for the good of the nation.”

Senator Khan has completed IT projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars and holds a Ph.D. in information technology from Oxford University.

He claimed that the PML-N leadership was aware of the struggles faced by Pakistanis and desired for the country to grow more in the IT industry since, in contrast to other industries, investments in the IT sector paid off extremely rapidly.

He claimed that an important initiative that was now in progress involved the export of IT personnel to a nation like Japan.

“Therefore”, he continued, “every effort will be made to boost the government’s focus on this area in order to remove the barriers to foreign investment.”

