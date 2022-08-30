GTA VI: Rockstar doesn’t seem to care about GTA 6 Queries

Meta now allows you to post NFTs on both Facebook and Instagram
Users can publish digital collectables on Facebook and Instagram after connecting their...
Rockstar has just confirmed that GTA 6 is in development, and the company seems to want to keep it a mystery. This doesn’t mean GTA 6 fans have stopped wanting details.
They constantly ask the corporation about the game’s release. Rockstar has reportedly had enough of GTA VI-related queries on Twitch.
In reaction, Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 discussion is no longer allowed on its official Twitch channel.
New filters restrict mentions of GTA 6 in recent streams; this is Rockstar’s YouTube strategy.
After years of leaks, speculation, and rumors, Rockstar revealed GTA 6 in 2022. Rockstar hasn’t announced GTA 5’s sequel, but recent claims offer key details.
GTA 6 will supposedly have a female protagonist and be set in Miami.
Reddit users have noted that Rockstar may ignore inquiries about the game. Some users have used GTA 5+1 as a hilarious workaround. GTA 6 isn’t coming soon.
Rockstar may want users to switch to the “GTA Online” platform because of the ban on Twitch.
It shouldn’t be surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 6 references. Rockstar’s game is the most anticipated ever.
This type of chat censorship may anger GTA 6 fans, but it’s apparent why Rockstar took them.
The studio wants to showcase its work on GTA Online, which has a large and engaged player population. Rockstar may relax these restrictions after GTA 6 is out.
Catch all the Gaming News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.