Hackers Target StormFiber Official Website

PTCL urged to facilitate DHA subscribers
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged Pakistan...
Phishing efforts have increased recently; as hackers target well-known people and companies. Imran Khan, a former prime minister, recently had his Instagram account hijacked; but it was quickly restored. The official website of StormFiber; one of the largest ISPs (internet service providers) in Pakistan; was today the target of hackers who followed suit. The ISP’s official Facebook page was where the news first surfaced.
The website’s potential storage of users’ payment credentials; is the worrying aspect. Due to the website’s limited public and static content storage; Stormfiber asserted in its message that no customer payment information; had been obtained. In addition, the business said,
Before bringing the website back online, we had to clean it up and fix the vulnerability. Aside from that, next month will see the launch of our brand-new website; which was developed using the most recent infrastructure and technology. This tragic incidence on our current website; happened while it was being tested. Our users must log in to an external Internet Payment Gateway (IPG); to make payments, where they must enter their card information; each time. As we don’t save payment information at the time of the payment is processed; we do this.
Pakistan is in a dire condition as a result of the rising number of hacking attempts; particularly for those people whose payment information; including credit card numbers, is available online. To tackle such dangers, the appropriate authorities; must pay attention and develop a strict policy.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.