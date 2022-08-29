Advertisement
Here is how you can edit, delete or restore posts on Facebook

Here is how you can edit, delete or restore posts on Facebook

Here is how you can edit, delete or restore posts on Facebook

  • Facebook is a platform for social gatherings.
  • A user can edit or delete a post on Facebook.
  • He can also restore a deleted post.
We are all imperfect, and we have all written Facebook posts containing misspellings, grammatical errors, erroneous “facts,” or opinions that did not need to be shared publicly. When this occurs, you will need to edit or delete your post to fix the issue. Fortunately, it’s quite simple if you know how.

Following are instructions on how to edit, delete, and restore a Facebook post using the online and mobile app.

On the Web

  • To edit a post, click the three dots in the upper right corner of the post.
  • If you wish to modify a post, click Edit, make your changes, and then click Save.
  • If you wish to delete it, click Move to the trash and then click Move.
Facebook edit menu

It is easy to either edit a post or delete it

Note: When you “delete” a post, it will be moved to the trash, where it will be permanently deleted after 30 days. If you wish to restore it or remove it quickly, please follow the steps below.

  • To access your profile, click the symbol in the upper right corner.
  • Select Configuration & privacy > Activity log
  • Select Trash in the left-hand column by scrolling down and selecting
  • Locate the post and check its box. Click Restore to restore the item to your timeline, or Eliminate to delete it permanently.
  • In the subsequent pop-up, select Restore or Delete.
Trash page in Facebook

You can restore it if you accidentally deleted it. It will be available in the ‘Activity Log’

On the phone

  • Click the three dots in the post’s upper-right corner for additional options.
  • Select Edit post if you wish to modify it, then make your changes and click Save.
  • Select Move to trash, then click Move to delete the item.

Pop-up Facebook menuEdit Facebook post page

A post can be restored or deleted permanently in the same manner as on the web.

  • Tap your personal icon in the upper left corner of your timeline.
  • Tap the three dots adjacent to the Edit profile.
  • Choose Activity log > Trash from your Profile settings.
  • Check the box next to the post that you wish to restore or remove.

Facebook Activity LogArchive / Restore / Delete pop-up

  • Tap Restore at the bottom of the screen to restore the post. Tap the three dots in the bottom right and select Erase to permanently delete it.
  • Tap Restore or Delete in the menu that appears.
