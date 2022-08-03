Honor 10i price in Pakistan & specs

Honor will shortly debut 10i after releasing 10 a few months ago. A leaked photograph revealed much about the future phone. Honor 10i render confirms triple rear cameras. The image also exposes the phone’s 32-megapixel selfie camera. The graphic shows that Honor’s 10i back sensor has fewer pixels than expected. The Honor 10i’s main sensor has 24, 8, and 2 megapixels. The latest Kirin 710 chipset will be used. It performs better than other midrange chipsets. Honor splendour 10i’s 12nm processor is more efficient than Snapdragon 660’s 14nm chip. The leaked image shows that the Honor 10i will have 4GB of RAM and 28GB of internal storage.

Honor 10i price in Pakistan

Honor 10i costs 36,999 PKR.

Honor 10i specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 154.8 x 73.6 x 8 mm Weight 164 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Gradient Blue, Gradient red, Magic Night Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.21 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~415 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (Uses SIM Slot 2) Camera Main Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/1.8, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features ISO, Phase detection, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus , Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 5V/2A 10W

