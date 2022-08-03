Advertisement
Honor 10i price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 10i

Honor will shortly debut 10i after releasing 10 a few months ago. A leaked photograph revealed much about the future phone. Honor 10i render confirms triple rear cameras. The image also exposes the phone’s 32-megapixel selfie camera. The graphic shows that Honor’s 10i back sensor has fewer pixels than expected. The Honor 10i’s main sensor has 24, 8, and 2 megapixels. The latest Kirin 710 chipset will be used. It performs better than other midrange chipsets. Honor splendour 10i’s 12nm processor is more efficient than Snapdragon 660’s 14nm chip. The leaked image shows that the Honor 10i will have 4GB of RAM and 28GB of internal storage.

Honor 10i price in Pakistan

Honor 10i costs 36,999 PKR.

Honor 10i specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions154.8 x 73.6 x 8 mm
Weight164 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGradient Blue, Gradient red, Magic Night Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.21 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~415 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (Uses SIM Slot 2)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 24 MP, f/1.8, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Phase detection, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 5V/2A 10W

