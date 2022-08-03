Honor 10i price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs
Honor has released the Play 5T Life. Chinese business launches new smartphone...
Honor will shortly debut 10i after releasing 10 a few months ago. A leaked photograph revealed much about the future phone. Honor 10i render confirms triple rear cameras. The image also exposes the phone’s 32-megapixel selfie camera. The graphic shows that Honor’s 10i back sensor has fewer pixels than expected. The Honor 10i’s main sensor has 24, 8, and 2 megapixels. The latest Kirin 710 chipset will be used. It performs better than other midrange chipsets. Honor splendour 10i’s 12nm processor is more efficient than Snapdragon 660’s 14nm chip. The leaked image shows that the Honor 10i will have 4GB of RAM and 28GB of internal storage.
Honor 10i costs 36,999 PKR.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|154.8 x 73.6 x 8 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gradient Blue, Gradient red, Magic Night Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.21 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~415 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (Uses SIM Slot 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/1.8, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Phase detection, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 5V/2A 10W
