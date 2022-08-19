Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & specs
Honor will shortly unveil the 50 SE. Chinese manufacturer Honor is developing...
Honor releases the 50 Pro smartphone. Chinese business releases official 50 series smartphone photos on Weibo. The Honor 50 Pro will be released in China this month. This handset will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, one of the latest smartphone chipsets. This phone sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. Adreno 642L GPU. This forthcoming smartphone includes a 6.72-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1236 x 2676 pixels.
Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 4.2
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 74.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Frost Crystal, Amber Red, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1236 x 2676 Pixels (~439 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.4, 18mm, 100Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.8″ + 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.14″, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Google Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W, 100% in 25 min (advertised)
