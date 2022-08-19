Advertisement
Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Honor releases the 50 Pro smartphone. Chinese business releases official 50 series smartphone photos on Weibo. The Honor 50 Pro will be released in China this month. This handset will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, one of the latest smartphone chipsets. This phone sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. Adreno 642L GPU. This forthcoming smartphone includes a 6.72-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1236 x 2676 pixels.

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 50 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMagic UI 4.2
Dimensions163.5 x 74.7 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFrost Crystal, Amber Red, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.72 Inches
Resolution1236 x 2676 Pixels (~439 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.4, 18mm, 100Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.8″ + 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.14″, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGoogle Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, 100% in 25 min (advertised)

