Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Honor releases the 50 Pro smartphone. Chinese business releases official 50 series smartphone photos on Weibo. The Honor 50 Pro will be released in China this month. This handset will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, one of the latest smartphone chipsets. This phone sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. Adreno 642L GPU. This forthcoming smartphone includes a 6.72-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1236 x 2676 pixels.

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 50 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 50 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Magic UI 4.2 Dimensions 163.5 x 74.7 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Frost Crystal, Amber Red, Emerald Green, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1236 x 2676 Pixels (~439 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF 8 MP , f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.4, 18mm, 100Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.8″ + 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.14″, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Google Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 100W, 100% in 25 min ( advertised )

Also Read Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & specs Honor will shortly unveil the 50 SE. Chinese manufacturer Honor is developing...