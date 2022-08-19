Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Honor will shortly unveil the 50 SE. Chinese manufacturer Honor is developing a new Honor 50 series phone. A smartphone will be introduced in China. Its specs show it will be a flagship phone. The new phone is Honor 50 SE. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the most powerful, and an Octa-Core processor to make it incredibly speedy. It has a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The phone has a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan

Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/-

Honor 50 SE specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMagic UI 4.2
Dimensions164.7 x 75.6 x 8 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesAI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGoogle Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, 75% in 20 min (advertised)

