Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 9C price in Pakistan & specs
Honor will shortly unveil the 50 SE. Chinese manufacturer Honor is developing a new Honor 50 series phone. A smartphone will be introduced in China. Its specs show it will be a flagship phone. The new phone is Honor 50 SE. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the most powerful, and an Octa-Core processor to make it incredibly speedy. It has a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The phone has a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Honor 50 SE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 4.2
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 75.6 x 8 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Google Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, 75% in 20 min (advertised)
