Honor 8C price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 10i price in Pakistan & specs
Honor will shortly debut 10i after releasing 10 a few months ago....
Poster by Honor stating that 8C would debut with super fast charging to improve the phone’s charging speed. Honor 8C arrived in new, but its name wasn’t apparent. Now, it’s clear that it’s the latest product from this Chinese manufacturer and will be called Honor 8C. The phone’s launch date in Pakistan is approaching. According to leaked information, this phone is a superbot, and Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed is one reason. Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution, making it a mid-range handset. Today, display resolution matters a lot, but Honor improved other aspects to hide 8C’s deficiency, and at this price, it’s not a major deal.
Honor 8C price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 23,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
