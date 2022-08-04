Advertisement
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 8C

Poster by Honor stating that 8C would debut with super fast charging to improve the phone’s charging speed. Honor 8C arrived in new, but its name wasn’t apparent. Now, it’s clear that it’s the latest product from this Chinese manufacturer and will be called Honor 8C. The phone’s launch date in Pakistan is approaching. According to leaked information, this phone is a superbot, and Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed is one reason. Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution, making it a mid-range handset. Today, display resolution matters a lot, but Honor improved other aspects to hide 8C’s deficiency, and at this price, it’s not a major deal.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

Honor 8C price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 23,999.

Honor 8C specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

