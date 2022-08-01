HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook price in Pakistan & specs

Many find a premium Chromebook absurd. It’s easy to understand why, given the manufacturers’ concentration on inexpensive gadgets. HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is upscale. No budget-cutting is done. The laptop is high-end. It’s like Windows’ Dragonfly. HP design meets Intel’s top hardware. Unapologetically, this Chromebook is costly. Without a new Pixelbook, Google needs a new star product. HP will fill it.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook price in Pakistan

The expected cost would be Rs. 337786.4/-

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook specs

Display Advertisement 13.5-inch Anti-Glare WLED (1920 x 1280), 400 Nits

13.5″ BrightView LED (2256×1504), 400 Nits

13.5″ BrightView WLED (1920×1280), 1000 Nits

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Intel Core i3-1215U

Advertisement Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i5-1245U

Intel Core i7-1265U RAM 8GB

16GB

Advertisement 32GB Storage 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery Advertisement 4-cell, 50-WHr

Fast charging (90% charge in 90 mins)

45W power adapter (optional upgrade to 65W) Security Fingerprint scanner Webcam Advertisement 5 MP

Integrated webcam privacy cover Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 w/ USB 4.0

1 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI

Advertisement 1 x 3.5mm combined headphone and microphone Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth® 5.3 combo

Optional vPro

Optional Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced Cat 9 WWAN Broadband Wireless

AT&T and Verizon support Advertisement Audio Advertisement Dual stereo speakers

Audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen Dimensions and Weight 11.59 x 8.73 x 0.65 in

Starting at 2.8 lb Advertisement Other features Advertisement Haptic Trackpad

Digital pen included

Optional ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade Also Read HP announced a new line of laser printers for hybrid employees Auto-sensing technology automatically detects two-sided documents. Retry technology repairs feeding and jamming...