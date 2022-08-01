Advertisement
  • HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook price in Pakistan & specs
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Many find a premium Chromebook absurd. It’s easy to understand why, given the manufacturers’ concentration on inexpensive gadgets. HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is upscale. No budget-cutting is done. The laptop is high-end. It’s like Windows’ Dragonfly. HP design meets Intel’s top hardware. Unapologetically, this Chromebook is costly. Without a new Pixelbook, Google needs a new star product. HP will fill it.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook price in Pakistan

The expected cost would be Rs. 337786.4/-

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook specs

Display
  • 13.5-inch Anti-Glare WLED (1920 x 1280), 400 Nits
  • 13.5″ BrightView LED  (2256×1504), 400 Nits
  • 13.5″ BrightView WLED (1920×1280), 1000 Nits
  • Gorilla Glass 5
Processor
  • Intel Core i3-1215U
  • Intel Core i5-1235U
  • Intel Core i5-1245U
  • Intel Core i7-1265U
RAM
  • 8GB
  • 16GB
  • 32GB
Storage
  • 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Battery
  • 4-cell, 50-WHr
  • Fast charging (90% charge in 90 mins)
  • 45W power adapter (optional upgrade to 65W)
Security
  • Fingerprint scanner
Webcam
  • 5 MP
  • Integrated webcam privacy cover
Ports
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 w/ USB 4.0
  • 1 x USB Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI
  • 1 x 3.5mm combined headphone and microphone
Connectivity
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth® 5.3 combo
  • Optional vPro
  • Optional Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced Cat 9 WWAN Broadband Wireless
  • AT&T and Verizon support
Audio
  • Dual stereo speakers
  • Audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen
Dimensions and Weight
  • 11.59 x 8.73 x 0.65 in
  • Starting at 2.8 lb
Other features
  • Haptic Trackpad
  • Digital pen included
  • Optional ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade

Also Read

HP announced a new line of laser printers for hybrid employees
HP announced a new line of laser printers for hybrid employees

Auto-sensing technology automatically detects two-sided documents. Retry technology repairs feeding and jamming...

