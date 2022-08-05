HTC Desire 20 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

HTC Desire 20 appears pro-choice. HTC Desire 20 Plus specifications are nearly identical to Samsung and Huawei flagships. Delaying this phone’s launch seems to avoid a confrontation with other brands’ flagships. HTC’s Desire 20 Plus has a 6.5″ IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This phone’s notch includes a 16 MP F/2.0 selfie camera that supports HDR and FullHD video. The HTC Desire 20 will contain a 48 MP main sensor, 5 MP (ultra-wide), 2 MP (macro), and 5 MP cameras (depth sensor). Camera slot has LED flash. HTC’s latest Desire 20 Plus has a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G with Adreno 618 GPU. Octa-core processor makes this smartphone powerful.

HTC Desire 20 Plus price in Pakistan

The price of HTC Desire 20 Plus in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

HTC Desire 20 Plus specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 164.9 x 75.7 x 9 mm Weight 203 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Orange, Twilight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM 1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: SIM 2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, Auto-HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A, Cat6 300/75 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W, Quick Charge 4.0

