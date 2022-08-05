HTC Desire 20 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan & Specs
HTC is now announcing the HTC A101, an Android tablet, after releasing...
HTC Desire 20 appears pro-choice. HTC Desire 20 Plus specifications are nearly identical to Samsung and Huawei flagships. Delaying this phone’s launch seems to avoid a confrontation with other brands’ flagships. HTC’s Desire 20 Plus has a 6.5″ IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This phone’s notch includes a 16 MP F/2.0 selfie camera that supports HDR and FullHD video. The HTC Desire 20 will contain a 48 MP main sensor, 5 MP (ultra-wide), 2 MP (macro), and 5 MP cameras (depth sensor). Camera slot has LED flash. HTC’s latest Desire 20 Plus has a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G with Adreno 618 GPU. Octa-core processor makes this smartphone powerful.
The price of HTC Desire 20 Plus in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 75.7 x 9 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn Orange, Twilight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM 1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: SIM 2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Auto-HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A, Cat6 300/75 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W, Quick Charge 4.0
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.