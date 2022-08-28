HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan & full specs

HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs
HTC has introduced the Wildfire E3 smartphone. HTC has released the Wildfire...
HTC’s upcoming Wildfire E2 smartphone will have excellent features. The company has released several cellphones in the last month. HTC Wildfire E2 will have excellent specs. The phone’s chipset is Helio P22. Entry-level smartphones utilise this chipset. HTC Wildfire E2 has 4GB RAM. The smartphone’s RAM is sufficient. So chipset and RAM ensure high-end performance. The next HTC Wildfire E2 will have 64GB of internal storage, giving users enough of space for future use. The phone should feature a slot for expanding its internal storage. HTC E2 will have Android 10. This one enables all the new smartphone capabilities. A rear-mounted fingerprint reader protects the phone.
HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 75.9 x 9 m
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.22 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~276 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.2, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
