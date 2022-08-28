HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan & full specs

The phone’s 6.22-inch screen boasts full HD+ resolution.

HTC’s upcoming Wildfire E2 smartphone will have excellent features. The company has released several cellphones in the last month. HTC Wildfire E2 will have excellent specs. The phone’s chipset is Helio P22. Entry-level smartphones utilise this chipset. HTC Wildfire E2 has 4GB RAM. The smartphone’s RAM is sufficient. So chipset and RAM ensure high-end performance. The next HTC Wildfire E2 will have 64GB of internal storage, giving users enough of space for future use. The phone should feature a slot for expanding its internal storage. HTC E2 will have Android 10. This one enables all the new smartphone capabilities. A rear-mounted fingerprint reader protects the phone.

HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan

HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

HTC Wildfire E2 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 158.4 x 75.9 x 9 m Weight 173 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.22 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~276 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.2, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

