HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan & full specs

  • The phone’s 6.22-inch screen boasts full HD+ resolution.
  • HTC E2 will have Android 10.
  • This enables all the new smartphone capabilities.
HTC’s upcoming Wildfire E2 smartphone will have excellent features. The company has released several cellphones in the last month. HTC Wildfire E2 will have excellent specs. The phone’s chipset is Helio P22. Entry-level smartphones utilise this chipset. HTC Wildfire E2 has 4GB RAM. The smartphone’s RAM is sufficient. So chipset and RAM ensure high-end performance. The next HTC Wildfire E2 will have 64GB of internal storage, giving users enough of space for future use. The phone should feature a slot for expanding its internal storage. HTC E2 will have Android 10. This one enables all the new smartphone capabilities. A rear-mounted fingerprint reader protects the phone.

HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan

HTC Wildfire E2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

HTC Wildfire E2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
Dimensions158.4 x 75.9 x 9 m
Weight173 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.22 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~276 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.2, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

