HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs

HTC has introduced the Wildfire E3 smartphone. HTC has released the Wildfire 21 Pro 5G. The HTC Wildfire E3 is rumoured to be the company’s cheap smartphone. Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 will power this smartphone. Powerful chipset. The HTC Wildfire E3’s 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU and PowerVR GE8320 GPU make it powerful. 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen smartphone display. It has a 720 x 1560 full HD+ resolution. The upcoming HTC Wildfire E3 will sport 4GB of RAM. These are mid-range brands.

HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan

The price of HTC Wildfire E3 is in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

HTC Wildfire E3 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 9 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Charging 10W Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM 1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: SIM 2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, Auto-HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/75 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Charging 10W

Also Read HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan HTC changed course, and U12 Plus will be their next flagship device....