HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs

HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan
HTC changed course, and U12 Plus will be their next flagship device....
HTC has introduced the Wildfire E3 smartphone. HTC has released the Wildfire 21 Pro 5G. The HTC Wildfire E3 is rumoured to be the company’s cheap smartphone. Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 will power this smartphone. Powerful chipset. The HTC Wildfire E3’s 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU and PowerVR GE8320 GPU make it powerful. 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen smartphone display. It has a 720 x 1560 full HD+ resolution. The upcoming HTC Wildfire E3 will sport 4GB of RAM. These are mid-range brands.
The price of HTC Wildfire E3 is in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76.6 x 9 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Charging 10W
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM 1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: SIM 2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Auto-HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/75 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
