Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs

HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs

HTC Wildfire E3

Advertisement

HTC has introduced the Wildfire E3 smartphone. HTC has released the Wildfire 21 Pro 5G. The HTC Wildfire E3 is rumoured to be the company’s cheap smartphone. Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 will power this smartphone. Powerful chipset. The HTC Wildfire E3’s 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU and PowerVR GE8320 GPU make it powerful. 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen smartphone display. It has a 720 x 1560 full HD+ resolution. The upcoming HTC Wildfire E3 will sport 4GB of RAM. These are mid-range brands.

HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan

The price of HTC Wildfire E3 is in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

HTC Wildfire E3 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions165.7 x 76.6 x 9 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCharging 10W
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM 1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: SIM 2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Auto-HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/75 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Also Read

HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan
HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan

HTC changed course, and U12 Plus will be their next flagship device....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story