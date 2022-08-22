Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei is releasing a new phone called the Mate 50, which will be available soon.

The phone will have a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor and a 6.5-inch screen.

It will also have an Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast.

Advertisement

Huawei is working on a new phone called the Mate 50, which will be available soon. Huawei, a Chinese company, is getting ready to release a new top-of-the-line smartphone in its Mate series.

The upcoming smartphone will have great features, so let’s take a look at the Huawei Mate 50.

The smartphone includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is the Adreno 730.

The smartphone’s screen is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. This means that the user will be able to see everything in full HD.

Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 178,999/-

Advertisement

Huawei Mate 50 specs

Build OS Harmony OS UI EMUI 11 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps, gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Glass front, Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 40W

Also Read OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs OnePlus 11 Pro will be the first in a new line of...