Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei is working on a new phone called the Mate 50, which will be available soon. Huawei, a Chinese company, is getting ready to release a new top-of-the-line smartphone in its Mate series.
The upcoming smartphone will have great features, so let’s take a look at the Huawei Mate 50.
The smartphone includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is the Adreno 730.
The smartphone’s screen is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. This means that the user will be able to see everything in full HD.
Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 178,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS
|UI
|EMUI 11
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps))
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Glass front, Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 40W
