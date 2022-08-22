Advertisement
Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Mate 50

  • Huawei is releasing a new phone called the Mate 50, which will be available soon.
  • The phone will have a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor and a 6.5-inch screen.
  • It will also have an Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast.
Huawei is working on a new phone called the Mate 50, which will be available soon. Huawei, a Chinese company, is getting ready to release a new top-of-the-line smartphone in its Mate series.

The upcoming smartphone will have great features, so let’s take a look at the Huawei Mate 50.

The smartphone includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is the Adreno 730.

The smartphone’s screen is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. This means that the user will be able to see everything in full HD.

Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 178,999/-

Huawei Mate 50 specs

BuildOSHarmony OS
UIEMUI 11
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 898
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps, gyro-EIS)
Front13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps))
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Glass front, Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 40W

