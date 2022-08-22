Advertisement
Huawei Mate 50 series to launch on September 6

Huawei Mate 50 series to launch on September 6

Articles
Huawei Mate 50 series to launch on September 6

Huawei Mate 50 series to launch on September 6.

  • On September 6, the Mate 50 series will be unveiled in China.
  • Huawei is also anticipated to introduce XMage, a proprietary imaging engine.
  • All phones are expected to include a unique NPU to perform the math required for XMage’s photo-editing algorithm.
The official release date for Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphones was revealed today. On September 6, the Mate 50 series will be unveiled in China.

Rumors suggest that we will see at least four phones, including the Mate 50E, vanilla Mate 50, the Mate 50 Pro, and a premier Mate 50 Porsche Design RS.

At the event, Huawei is also anticipated to introduce XMage, a proprietary imaging engine that will take Leica’s place in the creation of a photo-improving algorithm that produces breathtaking nighttime photos.

All phones are also anticipated to include a unique NPU created by HiSilicon to perform the math required by XMage.

We already saw a new MatePad Pro 11 in July, and now we anticipate seeing a larger 12.4″ version with dual cameras.

